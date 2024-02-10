Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.00

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 37869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BELFB
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse
In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $12,537,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
