Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.00

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 37869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $12,537,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

