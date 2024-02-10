Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

