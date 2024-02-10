Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

BERY stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

