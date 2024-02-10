Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Head to Head Analysis

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and LQR House’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $54.66 million 0.13 -$39.32 million ($1.09) -0.20 LQR House $600,000.00 18.20 -$1.84 million N/A N/A

LQR House has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Choice.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.7% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Better Choice shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of LQR House shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Better Choice and LQR House, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 0 0 N/A LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and LQR House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -76.93% -77.04% -40.86% LQR House N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LQR House beats Better Choice on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

