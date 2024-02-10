Betterment LLC Acquires 79,121 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,121 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 165,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000.

GCOR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.06. 52,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

