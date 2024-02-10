Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 844,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,994. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

