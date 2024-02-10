Betterment LLC Buys 198,332 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $532,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

