Betterment LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,997 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. 1,629,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

