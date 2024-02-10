Betterment LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 7.97% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $36,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,192. The firm has a market cap of $508.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

