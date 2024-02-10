Betterment LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

VB traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $214.13. 850,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,697. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

