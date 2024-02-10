Betterment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 3.85% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $126,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,159,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,486,000 after buying an additional 94,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after buying an additional 155,071 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after buying an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

