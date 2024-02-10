Betterment LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.07% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS GMOM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 15,258 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $163.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.