Betterment LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.07% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
BATS GMOM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 15,258 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $163.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.38.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile
The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.
