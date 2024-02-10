Betterment LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Betterment LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 1.28% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $279,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. 2,605,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

