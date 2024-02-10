Betterment LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $51,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.68. 786,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $338.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

