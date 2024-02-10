Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 33.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.41 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.