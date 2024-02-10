Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $98,000 in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,614,000 after buying an additional 242,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.68 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

