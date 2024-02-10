Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

