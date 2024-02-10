Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,742.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,643.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,434.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

