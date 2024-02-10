Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 456 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of argenx by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 4,901.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after buying an additional 129,396 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.90.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $401.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.20 and its 200 day moving average is $461.93. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

