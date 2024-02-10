BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 27th

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

BGSF has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Stock Up 2.2 %

BGSF stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $113.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.68. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BGSF by 3,816.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.