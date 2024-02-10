BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $289.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,089 shares of company stock valued at $260,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

