BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 939,861 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

