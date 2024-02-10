BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.57. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

