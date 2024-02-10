BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

INTU traded up $5.09 on Friday, hitting $658.16. 1,005,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,230. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $662.83. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $615.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.05.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

