BIP Wealth LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

