BIP Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.16 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

