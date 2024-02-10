BIP Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Southern stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

