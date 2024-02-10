BIP Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.42. 699,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,226. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

