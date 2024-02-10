BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 390,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

