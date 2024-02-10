BIP Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 125,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,704 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.