BIP Wealth LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,634,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.38 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.