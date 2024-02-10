Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,770.16

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and $30,770.16 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00116738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034589 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007516 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

