Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. Black Hills also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE:BKH opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

