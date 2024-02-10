BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel Sells 520 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J. Richard Kushel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $796.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $788.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

