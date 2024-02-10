BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $73,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,510,628. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $796.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $788.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.