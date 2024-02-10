Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

