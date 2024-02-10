Blair William & Co. IL Has $29.29 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Fortive worth $29,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortive Stock Performance
Fortive stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
