Blair William & Co. IL Has $66.58 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $460.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $461.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

