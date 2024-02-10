Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

