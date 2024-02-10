Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $38,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

