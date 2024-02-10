Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,494 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $71,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $437.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $437.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

