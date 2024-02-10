Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $65,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $199.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.92 and its 200 day moving average is $185.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

