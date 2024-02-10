Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,970 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

