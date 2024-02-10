Blair William & Co. IL Sells 69,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

