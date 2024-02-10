Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance
Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 249.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital
In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $131,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.
