Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,215 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 410,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,825,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 737,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.