BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.000 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.98.

View Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 79.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.