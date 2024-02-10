Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.42. 1,351,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,234. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.37.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

