Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

ROK traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $283.50. 1,503,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,080. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.26 and its 200-day moving average is $290.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

