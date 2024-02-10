Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.45 and its 200 day moving average is $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

